Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $144,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in ASML by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in ASML by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $791.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $433.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $802.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $764.75.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

