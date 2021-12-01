Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.52

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.52 and last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 3002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullinan Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 25,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $727,945.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $52,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,482 over the last three months. 21.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 29.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 123,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 73,634 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $4,639,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,977,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after buying an additional 757,733 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

