CUMROCKET CRYPTO Market Capitalization Tops $110.75 Million (CUMMIES)

CUMROCKET CRYPTO (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded 60% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One CUMROCKET CRYPTO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CUMROCKET CRYPTO has traded 102.1% higher against the dollar. CUMROCKET CRYPTO has a market capitalization of $110.75 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of CUMROCKET CRYPTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,662.59 or 0.08127266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00094380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,410.10 or 1.00070355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021825 BTC.

CUMROCKET CRYPTO Coin Profile

CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s total supply is 1,410,659,380 coins. CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

