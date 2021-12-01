Curve DAO Token Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and $624.47 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.31 or 0.00009039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00045336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00239019 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00087749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011501 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,641,429,787 coins and its circulating supply is 433,868,591 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

