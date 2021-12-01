Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Sells $1,468,000.00 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CUBI opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $61.48.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.