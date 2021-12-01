CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Seaport Research Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.
Shares of CVS opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.
In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 132,348 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
