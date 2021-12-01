CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Seaport Research Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Shares of CVS opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 132,348 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

