D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading provides e-commerce platform. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

HEPS stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). Equities analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPS. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth about $92,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $15,776,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter valued at about $25,209,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

