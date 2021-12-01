Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 4.1%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85. 4,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,285,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on DADA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.12.

The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

