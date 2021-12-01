Daniel B. Wolfe Buys 1,500 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $11,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 16th, Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,195.80.
Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $8.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.29.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
