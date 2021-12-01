Daniel B. Wolfe Buys 1,500 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $11,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,195.80.

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $8.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 142,424 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.