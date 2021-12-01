Daniel J. Leonard Buys 1,000 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Daniel J. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $17,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $141.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.49. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

