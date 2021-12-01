Daniel J. Leonard Buys 1,000 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Daniel J. Leonard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $17,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ OVLY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $141.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.49. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $20.55.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.
