DAV Coin (DAV) Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $1.00 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.87 or 0.00364976 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,032.81 or 0.98383739 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00036926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00046808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001954 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

