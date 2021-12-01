David Sidney Moore Sells 6,500 Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total value of C$148,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,717 shares in the company, valued at C$358,014.40.

CVE:STC opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.64. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.