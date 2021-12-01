David Sidney Moore Sells 6,500 Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total value of C$148,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,717 shares in the company, valued at C$358,014.40.
CVE:STC opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.64. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50.
Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
