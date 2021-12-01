Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 48,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DWSN stock remained flat at $$2.32 during trading on Wednesday. 4,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,871. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 131.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 63,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,313 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

