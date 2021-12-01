Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 48,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DWSN stock remained flat at $$2.32 during trading on Wednesday. 4,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,871. Dawson Geophysical has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 131.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter.
About Dawson Geophysical
Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
