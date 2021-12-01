Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the October 31st total of 770,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.36. 11,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,450. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCRC. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III by 398.5% in the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 498,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 398,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III by 997.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

