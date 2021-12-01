Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.66 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,098. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

