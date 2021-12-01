Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Trading Up 0.2%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.05. 8,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 7,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.02.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VFL)
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
