Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Trading Up 0.2%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.05. 8,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 7,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

