Dennis Lyandres Sells 8,051 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 8,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $647,702.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.08.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,035.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

