DerivaDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.70 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 1st. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $191.98 million and $15.70 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $7.36 or 0.00012756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00065262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00073258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00095399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,648.19 or 0.08059529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,806.74 or 1.00231550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002700 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

