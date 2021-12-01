Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €21.80 ($24.77) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.25 ($26.42).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.41. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

