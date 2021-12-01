Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 838 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.8% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist decreased their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total value of $29,060,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,731,963 shares of company stock worth $599,321,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $326.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $908.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.33. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

