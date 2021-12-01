Dfpg Investments LLC Buys New Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 196,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,000. SoFi Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,563,709 shares of company stock valued at $393,732,095. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

