Dfpg Investments LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

ABBV opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

