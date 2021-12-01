Dfpg Investments LLC Lowers Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSK. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 74,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 45,559 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $758,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 452.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after buying an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $250,000. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSK opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 27.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

