Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 145 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,113,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

