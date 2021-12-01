Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 130,516 SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 130,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.93.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%.

SandRidge Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 10th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

