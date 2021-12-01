Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 662.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 162,914 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 11.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 341,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 34,838 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

