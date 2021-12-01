Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Short Interest Down 46.9% in November

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the October 31st total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DMIFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 17,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,631. Diamcor Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter.

Diamcor Mining, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, operation, sale and development of diamond based resource properties. It also engages in the development of its Krone-Endora at Venetia project. The company was founded on September 17, 1985 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

