DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Down 64.3% in November

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the October 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DIGP opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. DigiPath has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
About DigiPath
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for DigiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.