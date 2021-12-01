DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Short Interest Down 64.3% in November

DigiPath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the October 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIGP opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. DigiPath has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

About DigiPath

DigiPath, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures.

