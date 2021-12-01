DigitalBits Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.61 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. DigitalBits has a market cap of $568.64 million and $3.61 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00315364 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013814 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004992 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

