Digitex (DGTX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.72 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. Digitex has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $840,538.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.00240108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00089127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Digitex Profile

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

