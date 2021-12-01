Dimecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.10 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $2.10 million and $2,822.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.29 or 0.00210834 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

