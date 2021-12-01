Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $69.58

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and traded as high as $82.88. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $82.26, with a volume of 1,789,856 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000.

