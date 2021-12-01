Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Up to $35.02

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.02, but opened at $38.97. Discovery shares last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.55.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Discovery makes up approximately 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

