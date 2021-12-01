DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,373 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $62,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.