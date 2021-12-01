DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 10,874 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,867 shares of company stock worth $19,665,084 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

