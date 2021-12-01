DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $289.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.09 and its 200-day moving average is $269.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.83 and a 52 week high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.10.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.