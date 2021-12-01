DNB Asset Management AS Sells 32,870 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,870 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.05% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 39.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,777,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 839,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 464,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

BSAC stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 24.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

