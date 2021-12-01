DocuSign (DOCU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $246.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.47 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.48.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DocuSign stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.42% of DocuSign worth $1,862,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

