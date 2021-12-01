Dollar General (DG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DG opened at $221.30 on Wednesday. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.37.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.