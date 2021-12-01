Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $116.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $133.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

