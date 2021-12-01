Dominion Energy, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

D has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $71.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

