Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.570-$2.730 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.57-2.73 EPS.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $56.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,547. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

