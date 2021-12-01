Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,657 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $1,762,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 42,587.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,005 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 76.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DFIN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

NYSE DFIN opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.99. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $1,708,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

