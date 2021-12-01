DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 143.5% from the October 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,007,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,474,000 after acquiring an additional 82,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,013,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 186,488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 982,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 872,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 240,671 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 210,829 shares during the period.

DLY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. 196,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,223. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

