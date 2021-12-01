Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $163.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $178.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.