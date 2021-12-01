DragonVein Price Reaches $0.0042 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded up 34% against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $59,459.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,590.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $580.15 or 0.01007361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.40 or 0.00261161 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00031522 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003370 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

