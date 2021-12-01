Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) PT Raised to GBX 1,300

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.54% from the company’s previous close.

GROW opened at GBX 925 ($12.09) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49. Draper Esprit has a 52 week low of GBX 598.06 ($7.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 996.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 950.04. The company has a quick ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 16.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

