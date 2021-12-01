Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,300 shares, an increase of 157.4% from the October 31st total of 316,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DXF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,046. Dunxin Financial has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the first quarter worth $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dunxin Financial by 144.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dunxin Financial during the second quarter worth $45,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of providing loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises and sole proprietors. It also provides microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

