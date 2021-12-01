Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Dynex Capital stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $613.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Dynex Capital by 318.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 40,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dynex Capital by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 56,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

