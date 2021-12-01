e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,466,422.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,217 shares of company stock worth $8,627,852. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,094.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after buying an additional 145,894 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 22,616 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,835. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 2.03. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

